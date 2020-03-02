Garry L. Edwardson, 77, of Grand Island, died unexpectedly, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis Medical Center.
Garry’s life will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday at Peace Lutheran Church. The Rev. Mike Reiners will officiate.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Curran Funeral Chapel.
Memorials are suggested to the family.
Condolences may be given by visiting www.curranfuneralchapel.com under Garry’s obituary.
Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. More details will appear later.
