AURORA — Garrison Hyde, 83, of Aurora passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis, with his daughters by his side.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions in place at this time, interment will be in the Westlawn Cemetery on Saturday. Memorials may be made in care of the family to designate at a later date. Condolences may be emailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.
Garrison Dale Hyde, the son of Henry and Alice (Brown) Hyde, was born in Grand Island on Sept. 5, 1936, and passed away in Grand Island on May 18, 2020, at the age of 83.
He was the sixth of eight children. Garrison grew up in Grand Island, attending Jefferson Elementary, Walnut Junior High, and graduating from Grand Island Senior High with the class of 1954.
Prior to leaving Nebraska, Garrison married Joan (Whisler) Haumont. With this marriage, he gained a daughter, Brenda Jo Haumont. Together they had two more girls, Kimberly Jo Hyde and Angela Jo Hyde, to complete their family. They lived most of their lives together in Florida, where Garrison worked in construction.
Garrison returned to Nebraska in 1994 to live and care for his beloved sister, Dorthea, in Aurora, where remained until his last days.
Garrison was an avid gardener and will be forever remembered by friends, family and neighbors for his green thumb and generosity. He also enjoyed fishing and woodworking.
He is survived by his children and their spouses, Brenda Haumont, Kimberly (Ray) Keech of Florida and Angela Hyde-Boullion of Germany; as well as his grandchildren, Shannon, Sean, Megan, and Mylo Dunbar residing in Canada as well as Iris and Amilia Boullion who reside in Germany. He is also survived by two sisters, Jennie Joan (LeRoy) Gilsdorf of Merced, Calif., and Karen Fagan of Aurora; sister-in-law, Phyllis Hyde; as well as several nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.
His family will be forever grateful for the kindness and friendship of his neighbors, Craig and Esther Bergen, who became a second family to him.
Garrison was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Dorothea “Dodie” Hyde; four brothers, Harvey, Gerald, Rolland and Dennis Hyde; and great-niece, Cassidy.