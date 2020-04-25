Garland Wood, 90

Garland L. Wood, 90, died peacefully April 22, 2020, at Good Samaritan Village in Grand Island.
Garland “Woody” was a Korean War veteran who proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps for four years.
A private family service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, April 27, at All Faiths Funeral Home. The Rev. Charlie Gregory will officiate. This service will be livestreamed on the All Faiths Facebook page.
Visitation will be from 3 to p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Family will not be greeting friends.
A private burial will take place at Fort McPherson on Tuesday.
Woody was born Feb. 21, 1930, in Hayes Center to Virgil and Eula (Hilton) Wood. He graduated from Lexington High School in 1948. He spent the next two years as a first-class Rural Electric Association (REA) lineman in Lexington.
In 1951, he was called upon his country to serve in the Korean War but he proudly volunteered to serve in the U.S. Marine Corps as a telephone lineman for two years. He resumed his civilian occupation as a first-class REA lineman in McCook, after serving his country in the active duty Marines. He joined the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve and served for two more years, obtaining the coveted rank of sergeant.
In 1955, he accepted the position as a field maintenance man for Phillips 66 in Des Moines, Iowa. On Oct.19, that same year, he married Cora Ann (Schwenk) of McCook. They raised two sons, Jerold and Clinton.
Woody would spend the next 43 years as a field maintenance man for Phillips 66, Standard Oil Co., Amoco and British Petroleum. His career spanned from Des Moines to the Minnesota cities of Worthington, Mankato and the sprawling Minneapolis area. He ended his career with British Petroleum in the latter area.
He and Cora moved to Grand Island in 1998, where he enjoyed fishing; photographing sandhill cranes, cardinals and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren; gardening and completing several woodworking projects. In the last few years, he adopted two squirrels, Coty and Rowdy, who even ate peanuts out of his hand. He woke every morning to feed them.
Other hobbies Woody enjoyed were hunting, shooting his favorite Marlin rifle and hiking with Cora in the parks around Grand Island. He was known for his smile which several nurses said made their days, kind eyes, being soft spoken and courageous.
The discipline and patriotism he learned in the Marines never left him, as friends and family will attest. In fact, his son, Clinton of Wichita, Kan., followed his footsteps and served in the Marines for four years and his great grandson, Brandon Wood, is serving as an infantryman in the Marines.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Cora; his two sons and a daughter-in-law, Jerold and Michele of Midland, Texas, and Clinton; his brother and sister-in-law, Laurel and Anna Marie of Holdrege; his grandchildren, Chad Wood of Aransas Pass, Texas, Amber Priddy and her husband, Kenneth, of Lake City, Texas, and Hailley Wood of Brainerd, Minn; four great-grandchildren, Brandon and his wife, Dakota, of Camp Pendleton, Calif., Chad Jr. and Emma Wood of Portland, Texas, and Dalton Priddy of Lake City; and several nieces and nephews, friends and family too numerous to list but not forgotten.
Woody was preceded in death by his father, Virgil; and his mother, Eula.
Woody has completed his earthly duties and is now among the best and assigned to heaven’s gates and streets.
