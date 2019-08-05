WOOD RIVER — Galen Ernest Lambrecht, 72, of Wood River died Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in Lincoln.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m, Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Christ Lutheran Church near Prosser, with Rev. Greg Volzke officiating. Burial will be at Concordia Cemetery near Christ Lutheran Church.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island.
Galen was born on Feb. 3, 1947, in Hastings to Waldemar “Shorty” and Maxine (Ohlman) Lambrecht. He grew up just outside of Wood River. He attended Hastings College before transferring to Concordia Teachers College in Seward, where he graduated with a degree in education.
Galen was united in marriage to Harriet Quinn on Aug. 6, 1971, in Monmouth, Ore. The couple lived in Spalding, Neb., Houston, Texas, and Fullerton, Neb., in their early years of marriage. During these years Galen worked as a teacher and coach. Galen and Harriet then moved to Monmouth, Ore., before eventually settling in Wood River, where Galen worked as a farmer and antique dealer.
Galen was a member of Christ Lutheran Church near Prosser. His passions included faith, sports and antiques. He participated in Lutheran Laymen’s League. He enjoyed playing and watching many sports. He played baseball and football in college. He also enjoyed cultivating his children’s sports skills throughout their childhood years and following their respective sports teams during their competitive years of playing.
Galen especially loved baseball, which he played for many years on town teams in the Grand Island area. Galen loved antiques. As a former high school history teacher and then antique dealer, Galen loved finding and collecting antiques and other artifacts and the stories that came with them.
Galen is survived by his wife Harriet, their five children and 11 grandchildren.
Galen’s children are son, Gerrod (wife Sarah) of Lincoln, and their five children: Luke, Amelia, Annabelle, Henry “Hank,” and Madelynn; daughter, Raegan Muller (husband Matthew) of Bellevue and their two children: Kara and Cayden; daughter, Taryn Boik (husband Chris) of Victoria, Minn.; son, Devyn (wife Kristen) of Omaha and their four children: Zander, Ryker, Allister, and Beringer; and daughter, Kelsey Lambrecht of Baton Rouge, La.
Galen is also survived by a brother, Larry Lambrecht (wife Sheryl) of Aurora, Colo.
Galen was preceded in death by his parents and his first-born grandchild, Alex Muller. He was also preceded in death by three unborn grandchildren.
To this summary of life, we add many fond memories of husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Memorials are suggested to Christ Lutheran School or The Lutheran Hour Ministries.