Gail Niemack, 83

SHELTON — Gail Joan Niemack, 83, of Shelton went to be with Jesus on Thursday, July 18, 2019, in Kearney. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at Zion Lutheran Church, North Shelton. Pastor Micah Guant will be officiating. Interment will be at the Shelton Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday at Apfel Funeral Home in Wood River. Apfel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be directed to www.apfelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Shelton Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department and the Zion Lutheran Church, North Shelton.
Gail was born on June 22, 1936, to Charles and Bernice (Coughlin) Baker and was raised in Woodlawn, Md. She was baptized at St. Pauls Lutheran Church in Baltimore. Gail graduated from high school in Woodlawn and later worked for the Bell Telephone Company in Baltimore.
Gail met her husband, Marvin Niemack, while he was stationed in Aberdeen, Md., for the U.S. Army. Marvin and Gail were married on Feb. 28, 1960. The couple made their home on the Niemack family farm north of Shelton, where they spent their lives together raising five children.
Gail was a member of Zion Lutheran Church and active in Lutheran Women’s Missionary League and Ladies Aide. She enjoyed gathering materials for missionary work.
Gail had a contented spirit, an independent strength, keen intellect, a giving nature, and a unique spunk evident to those who knew her best. She loved her pets, gardening, reading, watching classic movies, baking, and countless family trips — especially those to the beach. Her greatest joy was her family, especially the precious time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchild.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Marvin of Shelton; children, Cindy (Niemack) and Geoff Brown of Kearney, Greg and Jan Niemack of Loveland, Colo., William and Becky Niemack of Omaha, Tricia (Niemack) and Regan Wilcox of St. Joseph, Mo.; grandchildren, Alexander Brown of Omaha, Melissa (Brown) and Zachary Lundeen of Carrollton, Texas, Michael Brown of Lincoln, Patrick Brown of Los Angeles, Andrew Niemack of Loveland, Courtney (Niemack) and Ryan Manning of Loveland, Keira and Carina Niemack of Omaha, and Mallorie, Madden, and MacKoy Wilcox of St. Joseph; great-grandchild. Brecken Lundeen of Carrollton, Texas; brother. Kevin Baker of Baltimore; and sister. Holly (Baker) Blackburn of Richmond, Va. Other family includes Donna Niemack, Lois (Niemack) and Bruce Muhlbach, Judy (Niemack) Vieselmeyer, (Russian exchange student who is considered like an adopted daughter) Svetlana Zimina, and many nieces and nephews.
Gail was preceded in death by her daughter. Carol Ann; parents; brother. Wayne and Cheryl Baker; brothers-in-law. Rodney Niemack, Larry Niemack, Loren and Joyce Niemack.