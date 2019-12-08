Gaelyn Johnson, 59

HASTINGS — Gaelyn S. Johnson, 59, of Hastings passed away Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Mary Lanning Memorial Health Care in Hastings after a battle with cancer.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Apfel Funeral Home in Hastings, with Derek Apfel officiating.
Visitation will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home in Hastings.
Memorials are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be directed to www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
Gaelyn was born Dec. 29, 1959, to Richard and Lorene (Peters) Johnson in Central City. She graduated from Clarks Public Schools in 1978. She worked at Mosaic and Martin Luther Homes in Hastings as a heath service assistant for more than 30 years.
Gaelyn’s greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren. She loved to swim and going on walks. She could be seen walking all over town and swimming at the Y. She always had a smile on her face and will be missed by many.
She is survived by a daughter, Danielle and (Jamie) Otero-Johnson, and a son, Travis Johnson, all of Hastings; six grandchildren, Kayden, Kolten, Kahlen Johnson, Kaeoni Otero-Johnson, Kyra Reynolds Johnson, Hadley Johnson; a brother, Greg Johnson of Mojave, Calif.; a sister, Gwen (Dave) Zegar of Grand Island; and two nieces, Chaynau Johnson and Shawnau Johnson; and a nephew, Matt Johnson, all of Lincoln.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Glen “Charlie” Johnson.