Frederick William Fischer, 89, of Grand Island died on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019.
The funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Grand Island. Pastors Dan Myers and Adam Snoberger will officiate. Burial will be in the Phillips Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Trinity Lutheran Church. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Frederick was born on a farm near Langdon, Mo., to Fredrick and Ella (Ohrt) Fischer on May 27, 1930. He was baptized at St. Peter Lutheran Church at Langdon, Mo. On Aug. 10, 1952, he married Louise Meyer at Trinity Lutheran Church in Ludell, Kan.
For 20 years Frederick taught in Lutheran grade schools in Wichita, Kan., Sylvan Grove, Kan., Falls City, and North Platte. He served as a district manager for World Book Encyclopedia and as a district representative for Aid Association for Lutherans. He and his wife did commercial cleaning for Norwest Bank and U.S. Bank. Frederick was also a test administrator for Insurance Testing Corporation and Thomson-Prometric.
Frederick was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Lutheran Laymen’s League, Eager to Learn Bible Class and Mission Action Team.
Frederick is survived by his wife, Louise; four daughters and their husbands, Connilee and Rev. Daniel Myers of Wichita, Kan., Carol and Marvin Kirchner and Janet and Tim Zuehlke of Grand Island, and Janelle Fredrick of Omaha; nine grandchildren and their spouses; and 13 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Lutheran Hour Ministries or Trinity Lutheran School.
