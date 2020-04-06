BLUE HILL — Fred Paul Hesman, 101, of Blue Hill died of natural causes on Friday, April 3, 2020, at Good Samaritan Village in Grand Island.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services will be at a later date.
Fred was born on Feb. 15, 1919, to Vernon and Martha Thayer in Grand Island and later adopted by James and Carrie Hesman of Pauline.
Fred attended Union District 7 School and helped on the family farm until he went to serve in the Civilian Conservation Corps camp in Wyoming. Upon his return, he met the love of his life, Mary Irene Stumpenhorst/Barton. They were married Sept. 20, 1940. They made their home and life together in several Nebraska locations, coming to rest in Blue Hill. Fred and Mary Irene were married almost 73 years until her passing on Sept. 1, 2013.
Fred was very strong in his faith. He was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Chester.
Fred had several jobs throughout his life, including farmer/rancher, laborer and over-the-road truck driver. Later in Fred’s life, he and his wife enjoyed traveling and woodworking. They loved to dance and enjoyed many hours of polka music.
Fred is survived by his four children, Victor (Jean) Hesman of Hastings, Judy (Keith) Kirstine of Lincoln, Neil (Judy) Hesman of Grand Island and Wayne (Janelle) Hesman of Doniphan; daughter-in-law, Shearld Hesman of Bladen; sisters and brothers-in-law, Mildred (Lyle) Mason Castle Rock, Colo., Jan (Ken) Zimmerman and Evart Barton of Blue Hill; 14 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Carrie Hesman; his wife, Mary Irene; a son, Robert Hesman; sister and brother-in-law, Hazel and Jess Hager; father-in-law, Martin Meents; mother- and father-in-law, Evart and Martha Barton; sisters- and brothers-in-laws, Ern and Ann Nitzel, Ernie Meents, Dorothy Barton, Keith and Betty Meents and Shirley Barton; a granddaughter, Patricia Ann Hesman; and a great-granddaughter, Bethany Hope Hesman.
A memorial has been established to be designated at a later date. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.mertenbutlermortuary.com. Merten-Butler Mortuary in Blue Hill is in charge of arrangements.