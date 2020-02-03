ELBA – Fred L. Dzingle, 92, of Elba, died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, near North Loup.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Elba. The Rev. Rayappa Konka will celebrate the Mass. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Elba.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the church with a 7 p.m. Parish Rosary.
Peters Funeral Home of St. Paul is assisting the family. More details will appear later.
