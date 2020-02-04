Fred Dzingle, 92

ELBA — Fred L. Dzingle, 92, of Elba died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, near North Loup.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Elba. The Rev. Rayappa Konka and Deacon Neil Baquet will celebrate the Mass. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery at Elba.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the church, with a Parish Rosary at 7. Peters Funeral Home in St. Paul is assisting the family.
Fred was born Jan. 28, 1928, on a farm north of Ashton, the son of Alex and Monica (Stanczyk) Dzingle.
He grew up on the family farm and attended country school and St. Francis Parochial School in Ashton. Upon completing his education, he farmed with his father.
He was united in marriage to Mary Ann Garvel on Sept. 14, 1957, at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Grand Island. The couple first farmed north of Ashton and in December 1960, moved to a farm east of Dannevirke where he farmed and lived the rest of his life.
Fred was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church of Elba and Knights of Columbus Council 1918 of St. Paul.
Fred loved farming, polka music and visiting with all people. He enjoyed raising cattle and hogs and his favorite hobby was working. He was everyone’s “Grandpa Fred.”
He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann of Elba; his children and their spouses, Gary and Donna Dzingle of Elba, Sandra and Mark Headrick of Lincoln, Linda Cooper and John Boruch of Duncan, and Paul and Wendy Dzingle of Elba; 10 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Archie and Adeline Dzingle of Loup City, Kenneth and Caroline Dzingle of Ord and Ernestine Dzingle of Loup City; and a sister, Romaine Knox of Omaha.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a granddaughter, April Marie Dzingle; a grandson-in-law, AJ Sabin; an infant sister, Renee Dzingle; a sister and brother-in-law, Lorraine and Gene Moraczewski; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Gilbert and Irene Dzingle, Leopold and Dorothy Dzingle, Raymond Dzingle and Ralph and Dolores Dzingle.
Memorials are suggested to St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery or to the donor’s choice.
Condolences and memories may be shared with Fred’s family by visiting www.petersfuneralhome.net.