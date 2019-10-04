MULLEN — Frank Szwanek, 95, of Mullen passed away Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at the Pioneer Memorial Rest Home in Mullen.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. MT on Monday, Oct. 7, at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Mullen. Burial will be in the Cedarview Cemetery with Military Honors. Memorials are suggested to Pioneer Memorial Rest Home, Cedarview Cemetery, Mullen Ambulance, or St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
A visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. MT on Sunday, Oct. 6, at the Mullen Funeral Home. A rosary service will be held on Sunday at 7 p.m. MT at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Mullen. The Mullen Funeral Home and Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.govierbrothers.com.
Frank Peter Szwanek was born on Aug. 19, 1924, at Elba to James and Lizzie (Duester) Szwanek. On May 10, 1952, he was married to Mildred Prentice at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Mullen.
Frank is survived by his wife, Mildred of Mullen; a daughter, Janice (Jerry) Grummert of Beatrice; a son, Michael (Jennifer) Szwanek of Lincoln; five grandsons; brother, Ed Szwanek of Evanston, Wyo.; three sisters, Katherine Kyhn and Sylvia Chelewski, both of Grand Island, and Rosemarie (Paul) Keilian of Omaha.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Adrian “Herb”; sister, Verna (Leo) Nabity.