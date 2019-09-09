Frank Rodriguez, Jr., 59, of Grand Island passed away Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Bethel Temple Assembly of God Church in Gibbon. The Rev. Don Rodriguez will officiate. Interment will follow in Shelton Cemetery.
Visitation will be an hour prior to the service at the church.
Frank was born March 27, 1960, in Grand Island to Frank and Barbara (Goodwin) Rodriguez. He was raised in Shelton and was a graduate of Shelton High School. Frank moved to Grand Island, where he worked for Delicious Foods for 20 years. He later worked for Mid Plain, before opening Frank’s Boxing Gym in 2004. Frank loved training everyone, from the serious boxer to the troubled youth. His efforts were felt throughout the community as he changed the lives of many for the better.
Left to cherish his memory are his son, Frank Rodriguez III, and his wife, Julia Diaz De Leon, of Grand Island; daughter, Annie Rodriguez, and her husband, Victor Garcia, of Grand Island; seven grandchildren; stepsister, Brenda Rodriguez of Kearney; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Frank was preceded in death by his grandparents.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.