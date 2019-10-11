FULLERTON — Frank Adam Prososki, 87, of Fullerton went to be with his Lord on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Genoa Community Hospital — LTC in Genoa, with his family by his side.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Fullerton, with the Rev. David Fulton officiating. Burial will follow in St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery at Fullerton.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, with a rosary service at 7, at the church. Palmer-Santin Funeral Home is serving the family.