NORTH PLATTE — Frank M. Naranjo, 92, of North Platte went to his heavenly home Monday, March 30, 2020, at the Great Plains Medical Center, with his beautiful wife of 72 years holding his hand.
Private family services will be at 2 p.m. CDT on Sunday, April 12, at All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island. The service will be livestreamed on the All Faiths Funeral Home, Grand Island, Facebook page. His son, Daniel, will officiate.
Private family burial will be the following day in the North Platte Cemetery. The Rev. Vidya Sagar Arikotla will offer the blessings at the graveside.
A celebration Mass of Christian Burial and reception will be announced at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to Holy Spirit Food Pantry, the North Platte Salvation Army, or the Naranjo Family Scholarship Fund through the North Platte Public Schools Foundation.
