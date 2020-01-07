Frank Gosda, 86

RAVENNA — Frank W. Gosda, 86, of Ravenna, formerly of Grand Island, died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis.

Celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. Burial of his ashes will be in the Grand Island Cemetery. Military honors will be rendered by the U.S Marine Corps and the United Veterans Honor Guard. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designations.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at All Faiths Funeral Home with cremation following the visitation.

Frank was born Sept. 26, 1933, at Lenora, Okla., the son of Friedrich and Emma (Niemoth) Gosda. He was raised and received his education in Grand Island. Frank entered the U.S. Marine Corps on Feb. 4, 1951, serving in the Korean War, and was honorably discharged on Feb. 8, 1954.

He was united in marriage to Norma Jean Boltz in 1954. They lived in Grand Island, moving to Eugene, Ore., in 1957, where they lived for 11 years. They then lived in Boise, Idaho, for five years before returning to Grand Island.

For the past four years they found their home in Ravenna with their granddaughter and her husband, Betty and Geoffrey Mays.

Frank was a handyman by trade. He also worked as a farmer, worked on heavy construction, for Chief Engineering, and as a painter. He was known by many as the “Melon Man,” having a melon stand during harvest. He was a member of the Platt Duetsche, and enjoyed playing pitch and fishing.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 65 years, Norma; his children and their spouses, Frank and Joan Gosda of Grand Island, Norman and Rachel Gosda of Ravenna, Vern and Dee Gosda of Grand Island and Jerry and Dixie Wilson of Lincoln, Ark.; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a brother and sister-in-law, Victor and Lee Gosda of Grand Island.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Connie Gosda; a grandson, Nicholas Gosda; three sisters, Lillie Sigler, Edna Schwieger and Mable Schmidt; and four brothers, Clarence, Glenn, Lloyd and Paul Gosda.