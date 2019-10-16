Frank Barrett, 87

OMAHA — Frank J. Barrett, 87, was born March 2, 1932, and passed away on Oct. 13, 2019.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 18, at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church. Interment will be in the Resurrection Cemetery with military honors.
Family will receive friends from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17, at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 11802 Pacific, with a vigil service at 7:30.
Memorials are suggested to Creighton Prep, Marian High School, Duchesne Academy, Sacred Heart Church in Greeley, or St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church.
He is survived by children, Patrick J. Barrett (Laurie), Mary K. Barrett, Anne E. Steiner (Dwight), Karen A. Jeffrey (Phillip), Thomas S. Barrett (Sally); grandchildren, Elisabeth Barrett, Benjamin Barrett, John Barrett, Molly Steiner, Maren Steiner, Jack Jeffrey, Stella Barrett, Ruthanne Barrett, and Elsa Francis Barrett; special friend, Jan Grisinger.
He was preceded in death by wife, Ruth Ann (Nealon) Barrett; parents, Irene (Printy) and Patrick Barrett; loving sisters, Jane, Ellen, Catherine, Moria and Patricia; and infant brother, George.