Francis J. Maciejewski, 84, of Grand Island died Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. The Rev. Thomas A. Ryan will celebrate the funeral mass. Interment will be in St. Francis Cemetery, in Ashton, with a 2 p.m. committal service. Military honors will be rendered by the Ashton Legion Post #108 and the U.S. Army Honor Team.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, with a vigil service at 6. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.
Francis was born Oct. 27, 1934, in Sherman County to Louis Cash and Mary (Polski) Maciejewski. He was a graduate of Loup City High School. Francis served in Intelligence for the Army Security Agency in the Korean DMZ during the Korean War and was discharged in 1957. He married Gladys Dzingle on April 30, 1960.
Francis and Gladys farmed in Valley County until 1965, when they moved to Grand Island. “Mac” was the 24th employee hired when New Holland opened their production facility in Grand Island and he retired there in 1991. “Frank” was then employed by Ace Hardware for a number of years before “Francis” finished his working days at Penrose Machining.
Actively involved in his community, he was a member and former parish councilman of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, the ARC — he served as president of the Central Nebraska ARC and vice president of the Nebraska ARC. He was a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus, organizing the first Tootsie Roll drive in Grand Island, and volunteered for the St. Vincent de Paul Society. He was a consistent blood donor.
Francis was also involved with Special Olympics, the Boy Scouts, and was recognized in 1997 by Grand Island Central Catholic for his dedication and long-term commitment to high school sports. He was proud to have participated in an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., in 2014.
Francis enjoyed golfing, fishing, hunting, woodworking, snooker, bowling and softball. He was an excellent polka dancer and never afraid to shoot the moon on a good pitch hand. He loved spontaneous Sunday drives to see the cranes, and watching Husker football and volleyball. First and foremost, he was a man of faith and family, loving, patient and loyal, with a streak of stubborn. He will be missed by those who knew him well.
Francis is survived by his wife of 59 years, Gladys of Grand Island; children, Mark (Beth) Maciejewski of Concordia, Kan., Pam (Kirk) Benner of Lincoln, David (Stephanie) Maciejewski of Omaha, and Paul Maciejewski of Grand Island; grandchildren, Adam (Tiera) Maciejewski, Matt and Drew Benner, Lauren and Sara Maciejewski, and Abbi and Logan Maciejewski; great-grandchildren, Jaiden Russaw and Lennox Maciejewski. He is also survived by siblings and in-laws, Dennis and Lillian Maciejewski of Loup City, Harriet Kisicki of Omaha, Nancy Maciejewski of North Platte, Ervan and Marge Dzingle of Loup City, Pat and Herb Compton of Omaha, Peg and Tommy Lyman of Ashton, Janelle and Terry Mostek of Ashton, and dozens of nieces, nephews, and godchildren.
He was preceded in death by his son, Jay; parents, Louie and Mary Maciejewski; in-laws, Gilbert and Irene Dzingle; brother, Jim; sister and brother-in-law, Angie and Rene Dubas; and brother-in-law, Rich Kisicki.
Memorials are suggested to Jay’s Helping Hand at GI Central Catholic High School.
Your thoughts and prayers may be given at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under Francis’s obituary.