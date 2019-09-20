Francis J. Maciejewski, 84, of Grand Island died Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. The Rev. Thomas A. Ryan will celebrate the funeral mass. Interment will be in St. Francis Cemetery, in Ashton, with a 2 p.m. committal service. Military honors will be rendered by the Ashton Legion Post #108 and the U.S. Army Honor Team.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, with a vigil service at 6 p.m.
Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.
