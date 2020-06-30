ANSLEY — Francis L. Hircock Jr., 80, passed away June 25, 2020, at his home in Ansley.
Graveside services and burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, at the Broken Bow Cemetery in Broken Bow, with Pastor Lori Stevens officiating,
A memorial service for family and close friends will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, at the Ansley United Methodist Church in Ansley with Pastor Lori Stevens officiating.
Memorials are suggested to the Ansley United Methodist Church, Ansley EMT’s, &/or Ansley Youth Foundation for emphasis in agriculture.
Visitation will be from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, with family greeting from 5 to 7 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow. An online guest book may be signed for words of encouragement or remembrance at www.govierbrothers.com.
Francis Lee was born July 10, 1939, to Francis LeRoy and Merna Agnes (Mills) Hircock at home near Weissert.
On July 22, 1961, he was united in marriage to Nancy Juanita Still at the United Methodist Church in Broken Bow. The couple had two children, Lee and Sally.
Francis loved deeply and will be greatly missed by his loving wife of almost 59 years, Nancy. Francis is also survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Sally Lynne and Roger Schuett of Chapman; a brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Bonnie Hircock of Phoenix, Ariz; a sister, Jeanne (Hircock) Hettenbach of White City, Kan; along with several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Hircock was preceded in death by his parents.