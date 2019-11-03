Francis ‘Frank’ Berger, 93

SPALDING — Francis A. “Frank” Berger, 93, of Spalding passed away Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at the Boone County Health Center in Albion.
Francis Henry Berger, son of Vincent and Anna (Herkert) Berger, was born Jan. 10, 1926, on the home place west of Spalding. He was baptized and confirmed in the Catholic faith at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Spalding.
Frank attended school through the eighth grade at a rural country school one mile south of his family’s farm. He helped his father on the family farm, where they used horses until 1941, when Frank purchased his first tractor, a John Deere B, which he owned until the time of his death.
He was inducted into the U.S. Army on March 23, 1945. Frank was honorably discharged on Nov. 14, 1946, receiving the Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal and World War II Victory Medal during his service.
Following his military service, he returned to farming.
Frank was united in marriage to Theresa M. Feik on Feb. 19, 1962, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Spalding. The couple made their home on the family farm where they were blessed with three children: Mark, Christine and Deanna.
In addition to row crops, Frank raised Charolais cattle, including his pet bull, Charlie. He always kept up with current farming equipment, tillage and irrigation methods.
Frank enjoyed driving his John Deere B in parades, woodworking, fishing, hunting, shooting guns, and going on trips. He was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Spalding Men’s Club and Spalding American Legion Post #299.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Theresa Berger of Spalding; son, Mark Berger of Spalding; daughters, Christine (Mike) Saldecki of Grand Island, Deanna (Jacob) Bauer of St. Paul; grandchildren, Branden Saldecki of Grand Island, Tyler Saldecki of Grand Island, Nathan Bauer of Grand Forks, N.D., Adam Bauer of Conception, Mo., Katherine Bauer of St. Paul; brother, Lawrence Berger of Spalding; sister, Caroline Glaser of Spalding; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mary Berger; brother and sister-in-law, Lewis (Margaret) Berger; sister-in-law, Kitty Berger; and brother-in-law, Francis Glaser.