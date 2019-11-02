SPALDING — Francis A. “Frank” Berger, 93, of Spalding passed away Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at the Boone County Health Center in Albion.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Spalding with the Revs. Antony Thekkekara and Jim Murphy officiating. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery with military rites by American Legion Post #299 of Spalding.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for designation at a later date.
Dolce-Scheef Mortuary of Spalding is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.