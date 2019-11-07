STROMSBURG — Frances Elaine Tonniges, 96, of Stromsburg died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at Stromsburg.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Polk. Burial will follow in Arborville Cemetery at Polk.
Visitation will be from 1 to 8 p.m. Friday, with family greeting friends from 6 to 8, at Metz Mortuary in York. Memorials may be directed to the family, Midwest Covenant Home in Stromsburg, Trinity Lutheran Church or Polk Fire and Rescue.
She was born Oct. 26, 1923, at rural Polk to Fred and Frances Belle (Bittinger) Shockey. Frances graduated from Stromsburg High School in 1942, and then attended college. She was united in marriage to Virgil Richard Tonniges on Aug. 8, 1948, at Arborville in Polk County.
Frances taught school in rural Stromsburg and later was a nurse’s aide until her retirement. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Polk, where she was active in the women’s group. She also enjoyed going to the Senior Center in Polk, crocheting, playing 6-point pitch, gardening (growing flowers and vegetables), and volunteering for the Election Board at Bradshaw over the years. Most of all, she loved her family and spending time with them.
She is survived by her sons, Duane Tonniges of Polk, Daryl Tonniges of Bradshaw and Brian (Kim) Tonniges of York; daughter, Cheryl (Dwight) Blasé of Grand Island; daughter-in-law, Cindy Tonniges of Doniphan; 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Dale (Harriett) Tonniges of Staplehurst; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and son, Allen.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.