Frances L. Paustian, 82, of Grand Island died Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at her home at Chrysalis Lutheran Homes in Grand Island.
In accordance with Frances’s wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no services.
Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island is assisting the family.
Frances L. (Doering) Paustian was born in Hebron on Jan. 12, 1937, to Henry and Ella (Fintel) Doering. She passed away on Aug. 4, 2019, at her home in Grand Island at the age of 82 years, 6 months and 23 days. She was one of five children.
Frances was baptized in 1937 and confirmed in 1951 at Zion Lutheran Church, rural Deshler.
She attended District 80 rural school near Deshler through the eighth grade.
Frances was united in marriage to LeRoy Vern Paustian on May 29, 1960, at the courthouse in Merrick County. This union was blessed with three children: Todd, Lori and Patti.
Frances loved her family, bowling and playing bingo with friends. She worked for 22 years at Walmart in Grand Island before retiring and enjoying time at home playing cards and putting puzzles together with friends.
Frances is survived by a stepdaughter, Roxanne Hoffer, and husband, Jerry, of Maricopa, Ariz.; stepgrandsons, Kenny, Chad and Shawn; daughters, Lori Bartels and husband, John, of Papillion and two grandchildren, Stacie and Jared Bartels, and Patti Paustian of Omaha; daughter-in-law, Lorie Paustian; and two granddaughters, Ashley Sawyer and husband, Jeremy, and great-grandson, Kolton Sawyer, and Sarah Aksamit and great-granddaughter, Ava Aksamit; as well as many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Ella Doering; brothers, Richard and Roland Doering; sisters, Helen Kolling and Henrietta Wildegrube; husband, Leroy Paustian; and son, Todd Paustian.