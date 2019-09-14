Frances Hooker, 92

Frances Cecilia Hooker, 92, of Grand Island was welcomed into her eternal home by Jesus Christ on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019.
A celebration of Frances’ life will be at 11 a.m. Monday at St. Leo’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the church. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Frances was born Aug. 29, 1927, in Macedonia, Iowa, the daughter of Michael and Blanche (Achenbach) Herbert. She grew up in Macedonia, graduating from Macedonia High School. Frances worked from a young age as a telephone operator to help support her family. It was at the call center that she met her future husband. She was united in marriage to Burl Moore Hooker in Council Bluffs, Iowa on Nov. 14, 1947.
The couple moved to Grand Island in 1952. Frances helped and supported her husband and his brother and wife in the start up of Hooker Bros., working from home as bookkeeper for the business.
Frances loved her family and had a special way with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time with family, playing cards with friends and was a fabulous pie maker. She will always be remembered for her beautiful smile.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Rod (Patty) Hooker of Phillips, Shari (Kerry) Schumacher of Woodbury, Minn., and Marsha (Frank) Prucha of Grand Island; five grandchildren, Nikki Hooker, Kevin (Shawnda) Hooker, Heather (Jason) Ackermann, Christine (Grant) Johnson and Kristen (Kevin) Kachel; nine, nearly ten great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Alice Herbert and Beverly Herbert; and numerous extended family.
She was welcomed into heaven by her husband, Burl; parents, Michael and Blanche Herbert; brothers, Earl (Annette) Herbert, Mike (Lois) Herbert, Martin Herbert and Leo Herbert; and sisters, Agnes (Reuben) Nyquist, Elizabeth Herbert and Louise (Don) Voss.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
