Frances Belmudez, 80

Weather Alert

...PERSISTENT THUNDERSTORMS MAY RESULT IN FLASH FLOODING LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA AND SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA, YORK. IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA, ADAMS, CLAY, FILLMORE, HALL, HAMILTON, NUCKOLLS, AND THAYER. * THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING. * PERSISTENT THUNDERSTORMS COULD RESULT IN A NARROW SWATH OF EXCESSIVE RAINFALL AND FLASH FLOODING IN AND CLOSE TO THE WATCH AREA. * TOTAL RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES COULD OCCUR...WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS UP TO 6 INCHES IS POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&