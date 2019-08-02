Frances Belmudez, 80

LINCOLN — Frances (Figueroa) Belmudez, also known warmly as Panchita, 80, of Lincoln went to her forever home in Heaven on Monday, July 29, 2019. She passed peacefully in her sleep at the Seagren House by Tabitha.
A celebration of Frances’ life will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Abundant Life Christian Center, 3411 W Faidley Ave, Grand Island, followed by a reception. She chose cremation, and there will be no visitation. Memorials may be given to the Pan de Vida/Children of Hope orphanage in memory and honor of Frances.
Frances was born in Lubbock, Texas, to Angel and Francisca Figueroa on April 30, 1939.
In 1972, she married Eli Belmudez. In 1974, their first and only child was born: a daughter, Lydia. The couple moved from Omaha to Grand Island in 1977. Frances worked as an interpreter for Hall County for 18 years until the passing of her husband in 2007.
Frances loved playing the piano, serving in her local church, worship at church, being a Sunday school teacher, animals, coffee and conversation with friends. Frances considered everyone she befriended as family. Above all, she cherished her relationship with her Lord and Savior and continually shared her faith with everyone she knew and met.
Frances is survived by her daughter, Lydia Belmudez-Casarez (husband Steven Casarez) of Lincoln; her older brother, Angel Figueroa of Grand Island, and younger brother, Daniel Figueroa (wife Esther) of San Antonio, Texas. Frances has six grandchildren, Cameron, Zaden, Adyn, Zackariah, Elijah and Ezra, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Angel and Francisca Figueroa, and husband, Eli.