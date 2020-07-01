Frances M. Beck, 98, of Grand Island, formerly of Central City and Clarks, died on Monday, June 29, 2020, at Tiffany Square in Grand Island.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday at Solt-Wagner Funeral Home in Central City, with Deacon Tom Wagner officiating.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time on Friday at Solt-Wagner Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Calvary Cemetery at Clarks.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later time. Condolences may be sent to www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.
Frances Mary was born Feb. 26, 1922, on a farm near Duncan to Joseph and Pauline (Mostek) Zywiec. She received her education in Duncan schools. On Nov. 10, 1941, she married Walter Beck at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Duncan. They lived most of their lives in the Clarks and Central City area.
Frances was an excellent seamstress, sewing her daughters’ prom dresses and even for weddings. She loved gardening and doing yard work, for which she received the Yard of the Month award in June 1991. Other hobbies she enjoyed were bowling, playing cards, crocheting, baking, and cooking. But most of all, Frances enjoyed her family, especially her great-grandchildren.
She was a member of St. Michaels Catholic Church and the Altar Society.
Frances is survived by her three children, Ronald (Georgia) Beck of Grand Island, Linda Eoff and Charrise Beck, both of Omaha; her sisters, Maryanne Bonk of Columbus and Theresa Henry of Papillion; four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter; three sisters; five brothers; and her son-in-law, Brad Eoff.