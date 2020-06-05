Frances “Fran” M. Elrod, 76, of Grand Island passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at home.
A funeral service will be at 4 p.m. Friday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate.
Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service. Friends and family unable to attend the service are welcome to join us via livestream on the All Faiths Funeral Home Facebook page. Guests are encouraged to wear lavender or purple as they were Fran’s favorite colors.
Fran was born Aug. 13, 1943, in Farmington, Mo., to James and Dorothy (Foy) Shannon. Later in her childhood, the family moved to Cañon City, Colo., where Fran attended school. She earned her diploma in Grand Island.
On Aug. 5, 1983, she was united in marriage to Larry Elrod. The couple made their home in Grand Island. Fran was employed by several restaurants and then came to work in the family business, Mobil World.
Fran was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and enjoyed spending her time doing crafts, sewing, crocheting or bowling. She equally loved the outdoors and could often be found fishing and traveling.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Renee Lenstrom of Sargent, Peggy O’Roak of Whitman, Mass., Duane Freed of Grand Island and Robert Lambert of Kearney; stepchildren, Ronald Elrod of Shawnee, Okla., Rick Elrod of Early, Iowa, Kathy Holstein of Schaller, Iowa, and Karen Pickett of Holstein, Iowa; 32 grandchildren; siblings, Dorris Lambert of Raleigh, N.C., Ruth Stice of Meade, Kan., Charles Shannon of Meade, Kan., and Jerry Shannon of Stratton, Colo.; and half siblings, Rusty Black, Randy Black, Kerri Delarosa, Rena Shannon, Becky Kendall and Kathy Crouch, all of Cañon City, Colo.
Fran was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Darrel and Lawrence Shannon; husband; and son, Ivan Medina.
Memorials are suggested to Grand Island Fire and Rescue or Grand Island Police Department.
