FREMONT — Floyd A. Wait, 78, of Fremont died on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 2, at Solt-Wagner Funeral Home in Central City, with Pastor Mike Boothby officiating.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Bureau Cemetery by Pierce Chapel in rural Clarks.
Memorials are suggested to the Nebraska Children’s Home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.
Floyd Allan Wait was born on Feb. 16, 1942, in Central City to Paul and Christena (Luft) Wait. Floyd grew up on the family farm near Central City and graduated from Central City High School in 1960. Following his graduation, he attended welding school at Milford Technical College. He then moved to the Grand Island area, and eventually to Kansas City, where he worked in food sales.
On March 22, 1975, Floyd and Carol Lynn (Boothby) Wait were united in marriage in Overland Park, Kan. They continued to make their home in the area, until moving to the Lake of the Ozarks. He worked there for a while until he decided to retire. In August of 2019, they decided to move to Fremont, in order to be closer to their daughter, Marcey.
Floyd was a member of the Lutheran Church at Lake of the Ozarks. He enjoyed Team Penning and playing his music at Jamborees whenever he could. He was a very social person, never meeting a stranger.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Carol of Fremont; his daughter, Marcey (Ron) Rauert of Omaha; his son, Troy Kemp-Wait of Hooper; his brother, Paul (Chris) Wait of Fullerton; two nieces, Tracey (Brian) Slagle of Central City and Patsy (Dan) Egeland of Clarks; five grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his infant sister, Patricia Wait.