AURORA — Florence Deininger, 92, of Aurora, formerly of St. Paul and Elba, passed away on Jan. 23, 2020, at Memorial Community Care in Aurora.
Because she has generously donated her body to science, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made in care of St. Jude's Children's Hospital.
Florence Adnelle Deininger, the daughter of William Emerson and Adnelle (Hoover) Baker, was born on Dec. 13, 1927, at Lincoln, and she passed away on Jan. 23, 2020, at Aurora, at the age of 92.
She graduated from St. Paul High School in 1945. Florence attended nursing school in Omaha. She attended Hastings College for one year before teaching in a one-room schoolhouse at Midway School west of St. Paul.
On May 29, 1949, she was united in marriage to Donald Deininger at the United Methodist Church in St. Paul. They had 68 wonderful years together, celebrating their 50th anniversary with a trip to Ireland.
They lived 50 years on their Elba farm, where they raised their three sons.
On retirement, they spent six months or more every year for 28 years in Texas as winter Texans, becoming permanent Texans the last nine years. During these years, they did extensive worldwide traveling to six continents. Previous to this they had taken their sons on fishing trips and to many states and Canada.
In 2012, they moved to East Park Villa in Aurora to be near family. Donald passed away on June 15, 2017.
Florence was a member of the United Methodist Church. Florence was a proud third-generation PEO member for 71 years. Florence enjoyed gardening, listening to classical music and playing the piano and organ for St. Paul’s Methodist Church from the age of 15.
Those left to cherish her memory are her three sons, Daniel of Everett, Wash., Roger and Laura of Hastings and Wayne and Susan of Aurora; four grandchildren, Evan (Kelsey) Deininger of Seattle, Wash., Natalie (Lee) Alley of Green Bay, Wis., Kristine Deininger of Kansas City, Mo., and Sheryl (Kyle) Lubischer of Davey; two great-granddaughters, Madelyn and Izabella Lubischer; sister-in-law, Dorothy Jorgensen of St, Paul and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Donald.