Florence M. Caspar, 70, of Grand Island passed away on March 23, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis with her family by her side in Grand Island.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. A private family burial will be held in Grand Island, at the Grand Island City Cemetery.
Florence was born on Nov. 29, 1949, in Emmett, Idaho to Lucien and Viola (McIntosh) Bottorf. She grew up in Grand Island, where she received her education from Grand Island Senior High. She then graduated from beauty school in 1968, and became a beauty instructor following graduation.
She married Thomas Caspar on Dec. 4, 1971, in Aurora. The family lived in Grand Island until her passing.
Florence attended and graduated from nursing school in 1982. Following graduation, she was an LPN for Park Place in Grand Island. She then was employed by Tiffany Square and the veterans home. She was employed by Family Practice until her retirement.
She was a member of Resurrection Catholic Church. Flo enjoyed watching her children play sports, doing crossword puzzles, playing golf, quilting, movies and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by husband, Thomas Caspar; sons, Curtis (Connie Armes) Caspar and Brian (Kristin) Caspar; daughters, Michelle (Monte) McIntyre, Gyna (J.R.) McFarland and Monica (Kirk) Chamberlain; 10 grandchildren; brother, Larry (Connie) Bottorf; sisters, Sharon (Wayne) Gleason, Shirley Kraft and Rhonda (David) Mudloff.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lucien and Viola Bottorf; brother, Donnie Bottorf; infant sister, Viola Bottorf.
