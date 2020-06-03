AURORA — Evelyn Zehr, 95, of Aurora passed away Monday, June 1, 2020, at Midwest Covenant Home in Stromsburg.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions in place at this time, visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Higby-McQuiston Mortuary in Aurora. Private family services will be Friday, with interment following in the Aurora Cemetery.
Memorials may be made in care of the family to designate at a later date.
Condolences may be emailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.
Evelyn Marie Zehr, the daughter of John and Addie (Brown) Cox, was born at Aurora on Oct. 20, 1924, and passed away at Stromsburg on June 1, 2020, at the age of 95.
The family lived north of Murphy, where she attended District 4 school, and in 1932, they moved into Aurora, where she graduated from Aurora High School with the class of 1942. She worked at Hesteds and a café in Grand Island.
Evelyn was united in marriage to Arbie Williams on June 6, 1942, and two children, Karen and Jim, were born to this union. Arbie preceded her in death on Sept. 5, 1975.
After their marriage they lived in several towns and states while Arbie was working in construction. When they returned to Aurora, they co-owned and operated several cafés, Sinclair service stations, and the Aurora Hotel. In 1952, they purchased the SYA Café on the north side of the square, and in 1953, they moved the café to the south side of the square where it also served as the bus stop.
Evelyn was also head cook at the Aurora High School, and was a bookkeeper for Vetter Brothers Dodge and the Aurora News Register. In 1970, she was appointed the Deputy County Assessor and in 1982, she was elected County Assessor, a position she held until retirement on Jan. 1, 1991. Evelyn was awarded the Certified Assessment Evaluator professional designation by the International Association of Assessing officers. She was the only deputy assessor in Nebraska to attain the designation and the seventh woman in the entire world to meet the qualifications.
On April 2, 1978, she married Clair “Shorty” Zehr. He preceded her in death on May 10, 2001.
She was a member of the Aurora United Methodist Church and the Order of Eastern Star No. 93, where she served as worthy matron and had received her 50-year pin. She also belonged to the Eagles Auxiliary in Hastings and the Aurora Hospital Auxiliary.
Her hobbies included cooking, crocheting, playing cards, Nebraska football and dancing.
Those who remain to cherish her memory are her daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Stan Wilshusen of Aurora; a daughter-in-law, Jeanette Williams-Ferguson of Broken Bow; her stepdaughter, Beverly (Jim) Salmon of Evansbille, Ind.; a stepdaughter-in-law, Connie Zehr of Lincoln; three grandchildren, Tammy Cooper of Odessa, Kevin Wilshusen of LasCruces, N.M., and Angela (Rick) Straw of Lincoln; four stepgrandchildren, Brad (Kim) Salmon, Brett (Mindy) Salmon, Doug (Donita) Zehr and Todd (Cathy) Zehr; seven great-grandchildren, and six stepgreat-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; a niece, Shirley (Harp) Colson, and her family of Omaha; and her four-legged friend, Haley.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy and Glen Harp; her husbands; a son, Jim, on Jan. 16, 1983; and a stepson, Rick Zehr.