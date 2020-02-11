Evelyn Vohland, 91

GIBBON — Evelyn C. Vohland, 91, of Gibbon passed away Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Brookefield Park in St. Paul.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at First Presbyterian Church in Kearney, with the Rev. Nancy Tuma officiating. Interment will be in the Riverside Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.
Evelyn was born Feb. 13, 1928, in Gibbon to David H. and Orta J. (Betebenner) Halkyard.
She was raised in Gibbon and was a graduate of Gibbon High School. Evelyn continued her education at Kearney State College. On June 1, 1948, Evelyn was united in marriage to Robert G. Vohland in Taos, N.M. The couple made their home in Gibbon. She a was employed as a beautician for several years. Evelyn was a longtime bus driver for Gibbon Public Schools. Most recently, she was a field adviser for the Girl Scouts of America.
She was member of the Mayflower Society, Nebraska Genealogy Society, Eastern Star, First Family of Ohio, Sweet Adelines and First Presbyterian Church. Evelyn was very active with the Daughters of the American Revolution and served in many positions, both state and nationally.
Evelyn enjoyed gardening, sewing, camping and genealogy. She loved her family very much and was very proud of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Bob Vohland of Gibbon; a daughter and son-in-law, Cindy and Bob Crouch of St. Paul; a daughter-in-law, Vicki Vohland of Kearney; her grandchildren and their spouses, Susan (Vohland) and Dave Grove, Michelle (Crouch) and Todd Padrnos, Katherine (Vohland) and Cory Hoagstrom, Stephanie (Crouch) and Jason Kounovsky, Matthew and Lanaya Crouch, Michael Vohland, Heather (Crouch) and Chase Placzek, and Megan (Crouch) and Wade Wiles; 18 great-grandchildren and two great-
great-grandchildren; three sisters-in-law, Myrtle Halkyard and Joan Hemmerling of Gibbon and Jane Olson of Kearney; as well as several nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Rich Vohland; a brother, Donald Halkyard; and two brothers-in-law, DeWayne Hemmerling and Norris Olson.