LITCHFIELD — Evelyn “Louise” Fieldgrove, 90, of Litchfield died Dec. 16, 2019, at home, surrounded by many loved ones.
Funeral services for Louise will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 20, at the United Church of Christ in Ravenna with pastor Jeff Zinnel officiating. Following the service interment will take place in Highland Park Cemetery in Ravenna. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at Rasmussen Mortuary.
Louise was born July 27, 1929, in Grand Island to James and Helen (Kowalski) Modesitt.
Before having children, Louise worked in a café where she eventually met her husband, John Fieldgrove. Louise and John married on Feb. 14, 1953. Once married, she became a full-time homemaker as milking cows was just more than she could handle. Together they had 11 children: seven boys and four girls.
Upon her children growing up, she helped with many of the grandchildren. Louise loved canning sweet pickles (and so did everyone else), plastic canvas cross stitch, and bingo, but most of all, playing the role of ninja grandma.
Survivor include five sons, James (Alicia) Fieldgrove of Colorado Springs, Colo., Dick Fieldgrove of Worms, Charles Fieldgrove of Litchfield, Thomas (Sandy) Fieldgrove of Grand Island, and John Fieldgrove of Grand Island; three daughters, Connie (Alan) Schoenberger of Oakley, Kan., Doris Fieldgrove of Grand Island, and Beverly (Allan) Slagle of Shelton; four sisters, Donna, Joanie, Kayleene and June; one brother, Bob Modesitt; 36 grandchildren, and 74 great-grandchildren with one great-grandchild and one great-great-grandchild on the way.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; two sisters; and four children, Wayne (who was stillborn), Amos, George and Helen.
The family wishes to thank Asera Care Hospice for their tender loving care and devotion in making Louise comfortable while also being a great support to the family.