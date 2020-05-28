ST. PAUL – Evelyn Gorecki, 89, of St. Paul, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at the Howard County Medical Center in St. Paul.
A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in St. Paul. The Rev. Rayappa Konka will celebrate the Mass.
A private family inurnment will follow at the St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery near Farwell.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no visitation. A family rosary will be recited prior to the Mass. The Mass will be livestreamed at 10:30 a.m. on Peters Funeral Home Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers and plants, memorials are suggested to St. Francis Catholic Cemetery in Ashton, St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery in Farwell or the Polish Heritage Center in Ashton. Cards and memorials may be mailed to Donald Gorecki, 2075 15th Avenue, Farwell, NE 68838.
Peters Funeral Home of St. Paul is assisting the family.
Evelyn was born Sept. 2, 1930, on the family farm east of Loup City, the daughter of Andrew and Gertrude (Krolikowski) Waskowiak.
She attended District 73 Schaupps school and graduated from Loup City High School on May 24, 1949.
She was united in marriage to Raymond Gorecki on June 7, 1949, at St. Josaphat’s Catholic Church in Loup City. The couple lived and farmed west of Farwell their entire married life. They never had any children. Raymond died on May 24, 1990.
Evelyn moved to St. Paul in 1991, where she worked at the St. Paul Senior Center, Howard County Medical Center and was a foster grandparent for 8 years at the St. Paul Head Start.
She moved to Matelyn Retirement Community on Aug. 14, 2014. She suffered a stroke at the end of April 2020.
She was a member of Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, its Council of Catholic Women, sewing and quilting groups, and Catholic Daughters Sacred Heart Court 2015, all of St. Paul. She was also a former member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church of Farwell and its quilting group. She was an active member of the Howard County Historical Society and the Polish Heritage Center in Ashton. She loved to sew, quilt and do craft projects.
She is survived by six sisters and one brother-in-law, Leona Bendykowski of Arcadia, Alta Mostek of Loup City, Adeline Jonak of Ashton, Loretta Hulinsky of St. Paul, Emily Gregoski of St. Paul, and JoAnn and Bernard Danczak of St. Paul; and her adopted ninth sister, Sister LeeAnne Danczak of Ord; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, Raymond, she was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Rita Gorecki; and six brothers-in-law.
Due to the services being private, the family would love friends and relatives to share condolences and memories of Evelyn on her guestbook by visiting www.petersfuneralhome.net.