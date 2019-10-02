AURORA — Evelyn Buller, 85, of Aurora passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Westfield Quality Care.
Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Pleasant View Bible Church in Aurora. The Rev. Bob Gannon will officiate. Interment will be in Aurora Cemetery prior to the service at 10 a.m.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Higby-McQuiston Mortuary. Condolences may be emailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.
Evelyn Alice Buller was born on Jan. 1, 1934, to Albert and Helena (Brethower) Rousselle at Max and passed at Aurora on Oct. 1, 2019, at the age of 85.
Her father was a farmer and she enjoyed helping him with farm work. The family moved several times to bigger farms, causing the three children to graduate from three different high schools. Evelyn graduated from McCook High School. She graduated from Southern Nazarene University in Bethany, Okla., with a teaching degree.
After college Evelyn taught high school in Lustre, Mont., for four years, living near her sister and family. Evelyn taught one year at Grace University in Omaha. Her next teaching position was in Phillipsburg, Kan., where she taught high school English, drama and speech for three years.
Evelyn married Dell Buller on Aug. 23, 1964. They farmed near Harvard, where she worked alongside Dell driving tractors and trucks. She enjoyed having a big garden and often entertained company. She had a successful cake decorating business for several years.
They retired from farming in 1990 and moved to Aurora in 1999. They enjoyed traveling in their camper and volunteered at RGBI in south Texas for nine years. Evelyn taught ladies’ Bible studies, baked bread to share with others, made many crocheted and knitted items, and volunteered at Pleasant View Bible Church in Aurora where they were members. They hosted a Bible study in their home taught by Paul Nauman for several years.
After Dell died in 2007, Evelyn continued caring for her home and large yard. She moved into an apartment in Aurora in 2013, and moved to Bickford Assisted Living in Grand Island in 2015. On July 2, 2019, she moved to Westfield Quality Care in Aurora.
Evelyn is survived by her brother, Duane (Marge) Rousselle of Bartlesville, Okla.; sister, Ferne Zerbe of Glasgow, Mont.; brother-in-law, Albert Thieszen; several nieces and nephews and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Paul Zerbe, Dean and Evelyn Buller, Grant and Edith Buller, Denzil and Ann Buller, Jean Thieszen and Mary Ann and Wayne Rath.