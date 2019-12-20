Eva Ione Ceplecha, 88, of Grand Island, formerly of Chapman, died Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at Lakeview Nursing Home in Grand Island.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday at Solt-Wagner Funeral Home in Central City, with Pastor Bonnie Linton-Hendrick officiating.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Chapman Cemetery.
Eva was born on June 6, 1931, to William and Bertha (DeHart) Gregory in Burwell. She grew up in the Burwell/Ord area and graduated from Ord High School in 1949. She then received her Teaching Degree. She married Emil Ceplecha on July 10, 1951, in Ord. Eva taught at District 49 and raised her family. In later years, she was a cook at Chapman Schools.
She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Chapman. She was also a member of the Eastern Star Laura May Chapter 251, which later became Arbor Chapter 200.
She is survived by a daughter, Judy and Rod Strothkamp of Lincoln; three sons, Jim and Barb Ceplecha of Chapman, Steve and Paula Ceplecha of Harbor Beach, Mich., and Leroy Ceplecha of Grand Island; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a grandchild, Levi Ceplecha; sisters, Edith Arnold, Ethel Kelly, Mae Oelschlager, Faye DuMund and Betty Fazel; and a brother, Walt Gregory.
Memorials are suggested to the family and condolences can be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.