Eurdis L. (Niemoth) Willis, 90, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at her home.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 23, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Visitation will be held the hour prior. Dan Naranjo will officiate. Burial will follow at Grand Island City Cemetery.
All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Eurdis was born on Sept. 30, 1929, at Dannebrog. She was the daughter of Arnold and Elsie (Bennet) Niemoth.
Her family moved to a farm north of Grand Island and where she helped her dad take care of his uncle. Eurdis started school at District 56, attending through the second grade before moving to Grand Island. She attended Lincoln School, Walnut School and then graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 1948. She worked four years for William and Larrane Younclause at the Island Theater, then at the Rexall Drug Store and Montgomery Store for two years.
On Dec. 12, 1948, she married Richard E. Willis and they made their home in Grand Island until Richard was drafted into the Army. She went to live with him after his basic training in Fort Bliss, Texas and Fort Leonard, Mo., and then in Fort Hood, Texas, and Fort Polk, La. Upon completion of his tour of duty, they returned to Grand Island, where she was employed at Richard’s architectural firm from 1967 until his retirement in 2009.
Eurdis began having health problems starting with a five-way heart by-pass in 2006.
Eurdis always had a caring heart for all of God’s creatures. Her Boston terrier dogs became family, especially Kayla Marie. Besides caring for her dogs, Eurdis enjoyed gardening, canning, lawn and flower work and reading. Eurdis was baptized, confirmed and married in St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Grand Island.
She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Richard; and dear friend, Carol Castleberry.
Eurdis was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
