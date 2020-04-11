Eugenia Snell, 91

NORTH PLATTE — Eugenia Marie Snell, or “Grandma Jean” as many called her, age 91, of North Platte and formerly of Valentine, died April 7, 2020, at her home.
Cremation was chosen and services will be scheduled at a later date. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Jean was born Oct. 1, 1928, in Kansas City, Mo., to Eugene Alexander and Ida Marie (Hodges) Brown. At an early age the family moved to Redondo Beach, Calif., where Jean grew up and graduated from Adolph Luezinger High School. In 1946 she was united in marriage to Bruno A. Schlueter of Valentine, Neb., where the two made their home. To this union two children were born, Bruno “Skip” Jr. and Donna Jean.
Jean became activities director of Pine View Nursing Home in Valentine. She later moved to North Platte where she married Samuel W. Snell. She and Sam loved traveling in their motorhome, meeting many friends along the way. When Sam became ill, Jean cared for him until his death in 1988. She was a devoted and caring wife until the end.
Later, Jean worked for the County Juvenile Holdover and then the Boys and Girls Home for 17 years. She loved the job and the youth and was fondly called Grandma Jean by all who attended. She called them her angels.
Jean was a Regional Counselor and worked as a substitute teacher in the classroom. She could be depended upon in any situation. She was fun, loving and never met a stranger.
After retiring, Jean drove to California to be with her mother who was in a nursing home. Later in life she did what she enjoyed including white water rafting, hot air ballooning, panning for gold, riding her motorcycle, and playing bingo at the VFW and the Senior Center in North Platte.
Jean’s real love in life were her children. They always came first. She was a loving and kind mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Survivors include her children and their spouses, Donna and Mike Dammann of St. Libory and Bruno “Skip” and Neila Schlueter of The Philippines; five grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and many close friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Sam; a son-in-law, Doug Sharp; a sister, Rosetta Jackson; and a brother-in-law, Harold Jackson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the VFW 1504, North Platte, or to the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.adamsswanson.com.