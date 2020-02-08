KEARNEY — Eugene Unick, 92, of Kearney, passed away Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at CHI Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at Grace Lutheran Church in Pleasanton. The Rev. Dean Hanson will officiate. Interment will be in the Pleasanton Cemetery with military honors provided by Leo and Clinton Krotz VFW post #9481, the Roy Eaton American Legion Post #321 in conjunction with the Nebraska National Guard Funeral Honors Team.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the church.
Memorials are suggested to the Grace Lutheran Church building fund. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com.
Services are entrusted to O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.