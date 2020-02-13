Eugene “Geno” E. Anderson, 70, of Grand Island, passed away Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Grand Island Lakeview Care & Rehabilitation Center after a long seven year battle with cancer.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Greg Reed officiating. Family is requesting casual attire. Burial will follow at the Grand Island City Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday.
Eugene was born March 9, 1949, to Carl and Edna Bertha Marie (Schlie) Anderson at Wolbach. He grew up in Grand Island and attended the Nebraska School for the Deaf in Omaha. After graduation in 1968, he worked for Dreisbach’s Steak House in Grand Island for 31 years. When Dreisbach’s closed he went on to work for Valentino’s and worked there for 10 years.
He enjoyed fishing, picking up aluminum cans and would use his metal detector to find treasures in the park.
Those left to cherish his memory are his three sisters and brothers-in-law, Sharon (Maurice) Jemison of Giltner, Roberta (Clyde) Glines of Central City and Betty (Roger) Maybon of Aurora; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters and brothers-in-law, Shirley (Harry) Martens and Mary (Marvin) Martin; brothers and sisters-in-law, Darrell (Arlys) Anderson and Richard (Donna) Anderson; infant brother, Robert; nieces, Connie (Gary) Farley, Colleen Grotzky and Kimberly Anderson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. Online condolences and sharing of memories may be directed to www.livson.com. Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.