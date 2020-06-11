ST. PAUL — Eugene “Gene” Schmaljohn, 73, of St. Paul passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020, at his home.
A celebration of life open house will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Friday, June 12, at the St. Paul Golf Course. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Paul Golf Course for equipment (mom says no more trees). You may mail donations to P.O. Box 87, St. Paul, NE 68873.
Gene was born August of 1947, to Albert and Elda (Lorenz) Schmaljohn, in Ravenna. He grew up north of Ravenna on the family farm with a slew of brothers and sisters to get into trouble with. He attended District #19 Country School for elementary — walking uphill both ways — and finished high school in Ravenna.
Gene dodged the draft and attended UNK, where he got his teaching degree in art. At UNK he also met the love of his life, Marilyn Ripp, to whom he was married for almost 52 years. They had three ornery children and one really, good one (you know who you are). Gene taught K-12 art, careers and lift weight class in St. Paul Public Schools for 30+ years before he decided on early retirement to do the things he always wanted to do.
His passions included art, golf, riding motorcycles, softball, Jaycees, guys night at the bar, and most importantly being an attentive grandpa to ten very loving grandchildren. Sorry to other grandpas, but Grandpa Geno was everyone’s favorite!
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Schmaljohn of St. Paul; daughters, Tenise (Ryan) Jarecke of Burwell, Jenae (Boyd) Belmas of Wausau, Wis., Tammy (Kelly) Pinckney of Burwell; son, Jeramy Schmaljohn, of Omaha; grandchildren, Trystan and Rylee Jarecke, Olin and Nils Belmas, Jacob, Hannah, Nicholas and Michael Schmaljohn, and Holden and Evyn Pinckney; sisters, Karen O’Mara of Indiana, Susan (Dean) Haeker of South Dakota; and brother, Alan (Amy) Schmaljohn of Maryland; and sister-in-law, Suzanne Schmaljohn of Missouri.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Russell Schmaljohn; and brother-in-law, Bill O’Mara.