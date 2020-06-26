Eugene F. “Blue” Decker, 70, of Grand Island, formerly of Lexington, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at home.
A celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington, with Pastor Rob Kuefner officiating. The service will be streamed live on the Reynolds Love Facebook page.
There will be a book signing from 9 a.m. until service time.
Inurnment with military honors will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, at the Memorial Park Cemetery in Sioux City, Iowa, with Pastor Bill Davis officiating.
Eugene was born Aug. 31, 1949, in rural Lone Rock, Iowa, to Clinton and Stella Lucille (Gordon) Decker.
Gene attended schools in Algona, Iowa, and graduated from high school in 1968 at Lu Verne, Iowa. He began work for IBP in 1968 on its construction crew in Dakota City. Gene enlisted in the United States Army Reserve in 1969 and served seven years, earning the rank of staff sergeant. Gene was united in marriage to Susan Marie Gamble on Sept. 26, 1970; the couple would have celebrated their 50-year anniversary this September. To this union one son, Chris, was born.
Gene retired in April 2015 at the Lexington Tyson Beef Plant. He then worked for the city of Lexington, mowing the cemeteries. On June 1, 2017, the couple moved to Grand Island to be closer to their son, Chris, and daughter-in-law, April. After moving to Grand Island, Gene mowed parks and the hike and bike trail for one year.
Gene enjoyed bowling, golf and hunting trips with his son, Chris. The family enjoyed a trip to northern Canada to hunt bear and fish in 2018. Gene was a longtime fan of the Chicago Cubs. Gene also had the opportunity to work with his son, Chris, on Gene’s 1963 Impala. He loved spending time with his family and playing with the granddogs.
Survivors include Gene’s wife, Susan, of Grand Island; son, Christopher, and wife, April, of Grand Island; brothers-in-law, Don and wife, Cheryl, Gamble of Sioux City, Iowa, Bruce and wife, Lori, Gamble of Spirit Lake, Iowa, and Scott and wife, Diane, Gamble of Delano, Minn.; sister-in-law, Donna Decker of Houston, Texas; eight nephews; three nieces; six great-nephews; four great-nieces; and his granddog, Bear.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, LeRoy and Wayne; sister, Lucille Fox; nephews, Lon Fox and Jerry Rieck; Gene’s father and mother-in-law, Del and Helen Gamble; sister-in-law, Barbara Brown; and a granddog, Daisy.
Memorials are suggested to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital or the Lexington Men’s Bowling Association.
