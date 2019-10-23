Esther M. Skinner, 86, of Grand Island, died Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at the Good Samaritan Society in Grand Island.
A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. on Friday at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island, with Derek Apfel officiating. Per Esther’s wishes, cremation has taken place. Online condolences may be directed to www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
Esther worked in retail in Grand Island, was a Foster Grandparent for 18 years and worked with kindergarten students and first-graders at Lincoln Elementary School.
Survivors include two sons, Steve Skinner of Alda and David Skinner of Holdrege, and her sisters.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband in 1991, a brother and a sister