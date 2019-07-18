ST. PAUL — Ernestine Ann Schmidt, 85, of St. Paul passed away Monday, July 15, 2019, at Brookefield Park in St. Paul. Per Ernestine’s request, she was cremated.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. Father Rayappa Konka and Father Thomas Ryan will be presiding.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until services on Saturday at the church. A rosary will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul is in charge of arrangements.
Ernestine was born on June 14, 1934, to Anton and Anna (Lubash) Boncynski and was raised in the Sherman and Howard counties area. She attended grade school in Farwell. On Oct. 14, 1952, she married Clarence Schmidt at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Farwell. They were married 66 years. To this union two daughters were born: Christine and Deborah. She lived in St. Paul most of her life.
Ernestine was employed at the St. Paul Bakery, the American Legion Club, Art and Dorothy Lynch and Paul’s Supper Club. She was the custodian at the St. Paul National Bank (Homestead Bank) for 40 years. She was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church and Altar Society, Catholic Daughters, DCCW, and the Carl Morgen American Legion Auxiliary.
She enjoyed volunteering at the church and nursing facilities. Ernestine loved playing cards, bingo, baking chocolate chip cookies and desserts. She had a passion for her beautiful flowers and garden. Visiting with family and friends was a great joy for Ernestine and Clarence.
Those left to cherish her memory is her husband, Clarence Schmidt of St. Paul; daughters and sons-in-law, Christine and Lonnie Vincik, Deborah and Keith Coleman, all of Grand Island; grandchildren, Brian and Peggy Vincik of Lenexa Kan., Keith and Jana Vincik of Grand Island, Nathan and Amanda Coleman of Omaha, Alisha and Landon Ziemba of Lenexa, Kan.; great-grandchildren, Bryce, Brayden and Kate Vincik of Overland Park, Kan., Emily and Kaylee Vincik of Grand Island; sister, Irene Woitalewicz of Loup City; sister-in-law, Dorothy Bonczynski of Farwell; brother-in-law, Edwin Schmidt of Omaha; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Anton and Anna Bonczynski; brother, Stanely Bonczynski; brother-in-law, Richard Woitalewicz; godson and nephew, Kenneth Woitalewicz.
The family would like to thank Matelyn Retirement Community, Brookefield Park and Asera Care for the love and compassion they gave to Ernestine.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.jacobsengreenway.com