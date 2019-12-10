Ernest Hulinsky, 83, of Grand Island, died Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Good Samaritan Society – Grand Island Village with his family at his side.
Services will be at 2 p.m. (MST) Thursday, Dec. 12, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Brule. The Rev. Jon Dickmander will officiate.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time Thursday at the church. Interment will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, in the Grand Island City Cemetery, The Rev. Daniel G. Bremer will officiate. Military Honors will be rendered by the United Veterans Honor Guard and U.S. Army Honor Team.
Memorials are suggested to the family with designation to be determined at a later date.
Curran Funeral Chapel and Draucker Funeral Home are assisting the family. Your condolences may be given at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under Ernest’s obituary. More details will appear later.