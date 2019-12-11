Ernest B. Hulinsky, 83, of Grand Island died Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Good Samaritan Society — Grand Island Village, with his family at his side.
Services will be at 2 p.m. (MST) on Thursday at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Brule. The Rev. Jon Dickmander will officiate. Interment will be at 11:30 a.m. on Friday in the Grand Island City Cemetery. The Rev. Daniel G. Bremer will officiate. Military honors will be rendered by the United Veterans Honor Guard and U.S. Army Honor Team.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time on Thursday at the church. Memorials are suggested to the family, with designation to be determined at a later date. Curran Funeral Chapel and Draucker Funeral Home are assisting the family. Your condolences may be given at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under Ernest’s obituary.
Ernest was born March 7, 1936, at Comstock. He was the son of Anton and Antonia M. (Oliva) Hulinsky.
He grew up in Brule, attending school there. He entered the U.S. Army on Nov. 17, 1954. He married Alice Allen on Jan. 24, 1955, in Gering. Ernest continued to serve his country until his honorable discharge on Nov. 3, 1956.
He returned to Brule, where he worked on a farm. Ernest worked with Olson Manufacturing and later with Kenfield Electric in Ogallala. Ernest owned and operated his own construction company, Hulinsky Construction. He later did electrical work on power plants and natural gas refinery plants in Wyoming and California until retiring in 1998.
The couple moved back to Brule and, in his retirement, he kept busy with church activities, tormenting his grandchildren, woodworking and fishing. The couple moved to Grand Island in 2018.
He was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Brule, Lions Club and Grace Lutheran Church in Grand Island.
Survivors of his immediate family include his wife of 64 years, Alice Hulinsky of Grand Island; daughters, Barbara (Gary) Dreyer of Wilber and Cheryl (Dave) Dreyer of Piedmont, S.D.; sons, Douglas (Lynn) Hulinsky of Bayard and Joel (Deborah) Hulinsky of Grand Island; grandchildren, Michele, Kellie, Jonathon, Alicia, Heather, Stephanie, Anne, Alan, Toni, Terri, Sharon, Anthony and Jack; 20 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Delores Sperling of Reno, Nev., Carmen Forney of Salt Lake City, Utah, and Toni (Kenneth) Elmer of Boise, Idaho; brother, Rudy Hulinsky of Salt Lake City, Utah; sisters-in-law, Erma Hulinsky of Ogallala, Nancy Hulinsky of Salt Lake City, Utah, Betty (Rick) Matchett of Ocala, Fla., and Karen Perry of Twin Bridges, Mt.; and brothers-in-law, Bill Brown of Ogallala and Virgil Allen of Villisca, Iowa.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Ernestine Gibson; sisters, Mary Lou Oliverus and Rose Brown; and brothers, Laddie Hulinsky and LeRoy Hulinsky.