Ernest Hulinsky, 83, of Grand Island died Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Good Samaritan Society – Grand Island Village with his family at his side.
Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. More details will appear later.
Ernest Hulinsky, 83, of Grand Island died Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Good Samaritan Society – Grand Island Village with his family at his side.
Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. More details will appear later.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.