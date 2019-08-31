AURORA — Erna Christensen, 95, of Aurora passed away Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at Westfield Quality Care.
Erna’s request was that no services be held. Inurnment will be in the Aurora Cemetery at a later date. Higby-McQuiston Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be emailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.
Ernestine “Erna” Frieda Christensen, the daughter of Joseph and Frieda (Fuchsberger) Zanona, was born Dec. 13, 1923, at Augsburg, Germany, and passed away Aug. 28, 2019, in Aurora at the age of 95.
Erna grew up in Augsburg, Germany. In 1938, she finished high school at 15 because her mother died and World War II had started, and married Freddie Miller, a soldier in the German Army. In 1939, they had a son, Walter, and Freddie was killed in the war. Erna lost her father in 1942.
Several years later, she met Ervin Christensen, who was serving in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany. They were married Aug. 15, 1948, in Furth, Germany. After the war ended, they returned to the United States. They resided in O’Neill, where Ervin was employed by the telephone company. When Ervin was re-called into the Korean Conflict, they were living in Aurora, where Erna was a clerk at the Rexall Drug Store. Ervin passed away on Sept. 24, 1997.
Erna enjoyed reading, crocheting and gardening.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, an infant daughter, a sister and three brothers.
Those who remain to cherish her memory are her son, Walter of Aurora; granddaughter, Barbara; special friend, Kathy Obermier of Aurora; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.