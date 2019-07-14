DANNEBROG — Tara Roy, 41, and Eric John, 48, of rural Dannebrog passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in Howard County as the result of an accident on highways 281 and 58. Their unborn son, Samuel Lucas, also died in the accident.
Celebration of life service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, at All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island. Daniel Naranjo will officiate.
Burial of ashes will be in the Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
A reception will follow at Tiffany Square Care Center for family and close friends.
Gathering of family and friends will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 15, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established in memory of Tara, Eric and Samuel.
Tara was born Aug. 28, 1977, in Grand Island to Henry and Melinda “Mindy” (Michel) Roy. She was raised in Grand Island and graduated from Grand Island Senior High with the class of 1995.
She was employed as a nursing assistant for Park Place Nursing Center and worked with Aseracare Hospice. She also worked alongside Eric, helping with their concrete business.
Tara’s biggest joy in life was spending time with her family. She enjoyed going to the lake, cooking out and working in their yard. She was a caregiver by nature and a true blessing to all who knew her. Her greatest treasure was their children and grandchildren.
Eric was born June 16, 1971, in Atkinson to Gordon and Jodi (Zalud) John. He was raised in Grand Island and graduated from Grand Island Senior High with the class of 1989. Eric owned and operated Precision Concrete. He had a special love for all creatures and enjoyed outdoor activities such as spending time at the river and lake, hunting and fishing. Like Tara, Eric’s greatest treasures were their children and grandchildren.
As many friends and family knew, Tara and Eric could always be called for help. Their genuine kindness and compassion brought comfort to all who knew them. They were true soulmates, complementing each other and bringing out the very best in one another.
Those left to cherish their memory include their children, Brianna Huston, Hannah Holder, Tessa Holder, Aidan John and Carlita John; their grandchildren, Zared and Claire. They were soon to be blessed with another grandchild.
Tara is survived by her mother and step-father, Mindy and Steve Morris of Grand Island; her father, Henry Roy of Grand Island; and a sister, Carey Roy of Grand Island.
Eric is survived by his mother, Jodi Russell, and her fiancé, Adrian Ilia of Durham, N.C.,; his father and step-mother, Gordon and Linda John of Brady; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Cory and Kari John of Grand Island and Jordan and Desiree John of Kearney; and nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.
All Faiths Funeral Home of Grand Island is entrusted with arrangements.