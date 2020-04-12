Emma Wiese, 98

LINCOLN — Emma A. Wiese, 98, formerly of Grand Island, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020, at Tabitha Journey House in Lincoln.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Lauber Funeral & Cremation Services of Milford is entrusted with arrangements.
Emmy was born Dec. 6, 1921, in Council Bluffs, Iowa, to Karl and Anne (Schlueter) Bockmann. She attended rural schools in Fullerton, Wolbach and Belgrade.
Emmy was united in marriage to Arnold B. Wiese on Oct. 21, 1945, at Messiah Lutheran Church in Grand Island. Following their marriage, they lived in Grand Island until 1963, when the family moved to Central City. They returned to Grand Island in 1983 after Arnie retired. Residing next to the Pier Park lake, the family delighted in feeding numerous ducks and geese. Emmy eventually moved to Lincoln in 2014 to be closer to her children.
Emmy was a loving mother and wife. She acted as treasurer for the Wasmer Elementary School PTA, served on the election boards in both Grand Island and Central City, and worked as a radio dispatcher with the Rural Electrification Association in Central City for 20 years.
Emmy and Arnie were members of Messiah Lutheran Church and Grace Lutheran Church. They enjoyed many years of dancing and socializing with friends and family at the Platt Duetsche, Liederkranz, Eagles Club and the Saddle Club. Besides dancing, Emmy enjoyed crocheting, listening to music, meeting with the Sip’n’Sew ladies, and playing bridge with her many friends.
Those left to cherish her memory include her four children and their spouses, Sandy (Wiese) Carmichael of Lincoln, Bernie and Karen Wiese of Parker, Colo., Marty Wiese of Lincoln and Mike and Mary Wiese of Milford; seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Emmy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Arnold, in 1991; and a sister, Lillian Ottemoeller, in 2012.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
